My Final Appeal to Emmy Voters: Please Don't Forget These 3 Underdogs

The nomination-round voting period for the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards closes on Monday at 10 pm/PT, and I have a hunch there will be a lot of 11th hour ballot activity going on over the weekend.

To all you procrastinating Academy members, I urge you — no, I beg you — to keep top of mind these three insanely deserving, yet underdog, contenders (all of ’em TVLine Dream Emmy finalists), because I have a bad feeling in the pit of my stomach that I won’t hear any of their names called out at the nomination announcement on July 12. I hope I’m wrong. Please prove me wrong.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Maybe it’s because of the show’s Canadian pedigree. Or perhaps the under-the-radar distribution platform is to blame (yes, there is a network called Pop). Or mayhaps it’s due to the fact that TVLine didn’t get around to championing the show until this year (I already apologized so get off my case). Whatever the reason, Schitt’s Creek has been MIA on Emmy’s radar since it launched in 2015. It’s time for voters to at least begin to make up for lost time by nominating the series’ nutty nucleus, O’Hara.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Edi Patterson, Vice Principals

Similarly, I’m not holding out much hope that Emmy voters will acknowledge the final season of HBO’s underrated Vice Principals, but if I had to throw my support behind one member of the series’ impeccable ensemble it would be Patterson. The fearless Groundlings vet moved front and center in Season 2, and, man, did she take full advantage of the increased visibility, delivering a performance that was as bonkers as it was brilliant.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Chris Meloni, Happy!

Per our sister site Goldderby, Meloni faces extremely long odds of landing a nomination for his career-best work on Happy! The only logical reason for the likely-snub is that few Emmy voters have actually seen Syfy’s supremely-trippy dark comedy. So they’re just going to have to take my word for it: Meloni is so committed to his performance as hard-drinking, death-defying hitman Nick Sax that I’m shocked he didn’t have to literally be committed when production on Season 1 wrapped.

THREE MORE LONG-SHOTS TO PLEASE CONSIDER…

♦ Insecure‘s Natasha Rothwell for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

♦ Black Mirror‘s Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Seres or Movie

♦ Ray Donovan‘s Paula Malcomson for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series