Shades of Blue Sneak Peek: Harlee Casts Blame for [Spoiler]'s Death

A devastated Detective Harlee Santos has a lot to process in this sneak peek from the final season of NBC’s Shades of Blue.

At the close of the Season 3 premiere, ADA James Nava (played by Gino Anthony Pesi) was urgently taking a person of interest to meet up with Harlee (Jennifer Lopez) and the DA when something apparently went horribly sideways. As Harlee arrived at the gruesome scene of the roadside double homicide, a patrolman said that it looked like a “carjacking gone bad.” But come on, could that really be the case?

Watch the above sneak peek from the next Shades of Blue episode, titled “The Hollow Crown” and airing Sunday at 10/9c, to see how Harlee processes James’ tragic death — and whom she blames.

As the second episode of the final season proceeds to play out, Harlee chases after evidence of a higher level of corruption within the NYPD, while Wozniak (Ray Liotta) tries to protect Harlee and his crew from escalating threats.

