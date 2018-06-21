Reboot of Profit Antihero Drama Is in the Works, Says Adrian Pasdar

One of TV’s seminal gone-too-soon dramas could be back-after-a-long-while.

Adrian Pasdar told TVLine that a “reboot” of Profit — which was famously pulled from Fox’s schedule after just four airings in April 1996 — is being developed by director/producer Tawnia McKiernan, daughter of Stephen J. Cannell (an EP on the original series). TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

A rep for McKiernan did not respond to TVLine’s requests for comment on the status of the project.

“The time is right,” Pasdar said during a recent interview, reflecting on his title role as a ruthless businessman who preceded such TV antiheroes as Tony Soprano, Dexter Morgan and Walter White. “We’re in an era where it would be much more well-received by John Q. Public than it was however many years ago.”

Co-created by David Greenwalt (Grimm) and John McNamara (The Magicians), Profit starred Pasdar as Jim Profit, a junior executive at the multinational conglomerate Gracen & Gracen, where he was perceived as a “golden boy” all the while concealing a dark side that wasn’t above using any means necessary to get ahead — including bribery, blackmail, intimidation, extortion and even murder.

Oh, and Profit slept in a cardboard G&G shipping box.

“It was the progenitor” of shows such as The Sopranos and Dexter, Pasdar noted. “It didn’t give birth to the antihero, but brought it to the television medium.”

McKiernan, who as a director most recently has worked on Black Lightning, Supergirl and Criminal Minds, was previously attached to a contemporary remake of Cannell’s 1980s action series The A-Team, but that is no longer in development.

“We’re trying to put this together,” said Pasdar, “and I look forward to where that might lead.” As for the decades gone by and how that affects his status as the possible lead, Pasdar assured, “We’ve got that factored in.”

The original Profit‘s production company, 20th Century Fox TV, had no comment on the potential reboot.