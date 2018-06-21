Charles Krauthammer, Longtime Fox News Contributor, Dead at 68

Dr. Charles Krauthammer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist and longtime Fox News contributor, died on Thursday after battling cancer of the small intestine, the newspaper reports. He was 68.

Krauthammer foretold readers of his prognosis in a June 8 Post column, saying, “I have been uncharacteristically silent these past 10 months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.”

Having undergone surgery last August to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen, that operation “caused a cascade of secondary complications — which I have been fighting in hospital ever since,” he shared. “My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

Krauthammer went on to proactively thank his doctors and caregivers, supportive and dear friends, and “all of my partners at The Washington Post, Fox News and Crown Publishing.

“Lastly, I thank my colleagues, my readers, and my viewers, who have made my career possible and given consequence to my life’s work,” he added. “I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble undertaking.”

In closing, Krauthammer said, “I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”

Krauthammer is survived by his wife Robyn and their son Daniel, as well as his mother.