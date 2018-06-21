TVLine Items: Alyssa Milano Tempts Fate, Bruce Willis Roast Host and More

Alyssa Milano is once again testing a TV marriage: The Mistresses vet will star in Tempting Fate, the first of three Lifetime movies based on Jane Green’s novels, to be executive-produced by Kim Raver (Grey’s Anatomy), our sister site Deadline reports.

Tempting Fate — which Raver will also co-direct with her husband Manu Boyer — follows mother of two Gabby (Milano), whose picture-perfect marriage to Elliott (Shameless‘ Steve Kazee) is jeopardized when she meets Matt (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series‘ Zane Holtz), a handsome younger man who ignites a desire within her.

The other two Green novels to be featured in the movie trilogy are To Have and to Hold and Family Pictures.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Joseph Gordon-Levitt will serve as host for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, airing Sunday, July 29 at 10/9c.

* Netflix has made a multi-year overall deal with writer/producer Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil, Spartacus) for series and other projects.

* Apple has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to an adaptation of the French short-form series Calls, which allows audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources and minimal visuals, per Deadline.

* Paramount Television is developing a TV series adaptation of Shari Lapena’s thriller novel The Couple Next Door, about three romantic pairs whose lives unfold after a dinner party ends in a shocking crime, Deadline reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?