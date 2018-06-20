TVLine Items: Bachelor in Paradise Is Back, Fosters Spinoff Casting and More

Get ready for another summer of sun-dappled hook-ups: Bachelor in Paradise will return for Season 5 on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8/7c on ABC. New episodes of the Bachelor offshoot, which sees former contestants get another chance at love while living together in a Mexican beachfront resort, will then air Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 to 10 pm.

BiP‘s premiere will be followed at 10 pm by the debut of the reality series Castaways, in which 12 individuals are dropped alone throughout various islets in Indonesia and challenged to survive.

* The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble has tapped Molly McCook (The Ranch) and Josh Pence (Revenge) for recurring roles, our sister site Deadline reports. McCook will play a law clerk who works alongside Callie, while Pence will portray an aspiring musician who lives in Callie and Mariana’s apartment complex.

* Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) and Elizabeth Debicki (The Tale, The Night Manager) have been cast in HBO’s straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country, from executive producer Jordan Peele (Get Out), per Deadline.

* Netflix has released new trailers for Season 10 of the Jerry Seinfeld interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (premiering Friday, July 6) and Season 2 of the baking competition Nailed It! (streaming Friday, June 29):





