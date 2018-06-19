TCA Awards: Killing Eve, Americans, Atlanta, Good Place Lead Nominations

Killing Eve is already killing it on the awards circuit: The nominations for the Television Critics Association’s 34th annual TCA Awards are out, and BBC America’s freshman crime drama leads all contenders with five nods, including a pair of acting nominations for stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

The final season of FX’s Cold War spy drama The Americans scored a total of four nominations, followed by fellow FX series Atlanta with three. NBC’s The Good Place also nabbed a trio of nominations, as did Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

FX led all networks with ten total nods, followed by Netflix (9), NBC (7) and BBC America and HBO (6 each). This year’s TCA Awards cover all television shows released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018; the winners will be announced on Saturday, August 4 at a ceremony emceed by BET late-night host Robin Thede.

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans, FX

Atlanta, FX

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner)

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Fight, CBS All Access

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner)

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Keri Russell, The Americans

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner)

Barry, HBO

GLOW, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

One Day at a Time, Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Donald Glover, Atlanta (2017 Winner)

Bill Hader, Barry

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Barry, HBO

Counterpart, Starz

GLOW, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Mindhunter, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Alias Grace, Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Howards End, Starz

Patrick Melrose, Showtime

The Tale, HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Saturday Night Live, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN

60 Minutes, CBS

Blue Planet 2, BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC

The Vietnam War, PBS

Wild Wild Country, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

Nailed It!, Netflix

Project Runway, Lifetime

Queer Eye, Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Muppet Babies, Disney Junior

Odd Squad, PBS Kids

Sesame Street, HBO

Sofia the First, Disney Junior