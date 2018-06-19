TCA Awards: Killing Eve, Americans, Atlanta, Good Place Lead Nominations

Killing Eve is already killing it on the awards circuit: The nominations for the Television Critics Association’s 34th annual TCA Awards are out, and BBC America’s freshman crime drama leads all contenders with five nods, including a pair of acting nominations for stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.
The final season of FX’s Cold War spy drama The Americans scored a total of four nominations, followed by fellow FX series Atlanta with three. NBC’s The Good Place also nabbed a trio of nominations, as did Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
FX led all networks with ten total nods, followed by Netflix (9), NBC (7) and BBC America and HBO (6 each). This year’s TCA Awards cover all television shows released between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018; the winners will be announced on Saturday, August 4 at a ceremony emceed by BET late-night host Robin Thede.
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans, FX
Atlanta, FX
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Keri Russell, The Americans
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner)
Barry, HBO
GLOW, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
One Day at a Time, Netflix
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Donald Glover, Atlanta (2017 Winner)
Bill Hader, Barry
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry, HBO
Counterpart, Starz
GLOW, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Mindhunter, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace, Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Howards End, Starz
Patrick Melrose, Showtime
The Tale, HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN
60 Minutes, CBS
Blue Planet 2, BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
The Vietnam War, PBS
Wild Wild Country, Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
Nailed It!, Netflix
Project Runway, Lifetime
Queer Eye, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Odd Squad, PBS Kids
Sesame Street, HBO
Sofia the First, Disney Junior