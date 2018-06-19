TVLine Items: Absentia Renewed, Mindy Kaling on Sunny and More

Stana Katic’s TV comeback will continue: TVLine has confirmed that the former Castle star’s new drama Absentia has been renewed for a second season, as was quietly revealed earlier this month at the Corus Upfronts in Canada.

The sophomore run will reportedly again consist of 10 hour-long episodes. An Amazon rep did not immediately respond to TVLine’s inquiry about whether the streaming service will again host the series in the U.S. (as it did this past February).

Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, Absentia centers on Katic’s Emily Byrne, an FBI agent who, while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, disappeared without a trace and was declared dead. Six years later, Emily was found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Season 1 followed Emily’s reunion with her husband (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce‘s Patrick Heusinger), who had remarried, and their son (Patrick McCauley), all while she was implicated in a series of murders.

Ready for more of today's newsy nuggets?

* Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) will guest-star on FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia next season, TVLine has confirmed. No character details have been revealed yet. Kaling first broke the news herself via a tweet on Tuesday:

* Amazon has ordered the adult animated series Invincible, based on the comic books from writer Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), co-creator Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley. The eight-episode show revolves around a teenager who develops powers and begins training with his superhero father. Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) will serve as showrunner.

