TVLine Items: The Resident Ups Two, When Calls the Heart Movie and More

Fox’s medical drama The Resident is staffing up, promoting Malcolm-Jamal Warner — who recurred as arrogant cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin — to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

Additionally, the show has upped actor Glenn Morshower, so prepare to see more of Marshall Winthrop, the estranged father of Conrad (Matt Czuchry) who became the new chairman of the board at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in the Season 1 finale.

The Resident returns this fall, airing Mondays at 8/7c.

* Hallmark Channel will air a When Calls the Heart Christmas movie later this year, featuring series stars Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith and Paul Greene, EW.com reports. In the special installment, Abigail and the other residents band together to create an unforgettable Christmas when a group of orphans are stranded in Hope Valley for the holidays, while Elizabeth prepares to give birth.

* Hulu has given a pilot order to the drama Reprisal, about a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads, per Deadline. The project hails from writer Josh Corbin (StartUp) and executive producer Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale).

* Sundance Now has released a trailer for the thriller Next of Kin, starring Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Jack Davenport (Smash). The series — debuting on the streaming service on Thursday, June 21 — follows a general practitioner (Panjabi) who is drawn into a tangle of betrayal, conspiracy and murder after her brother is brutally killed.

