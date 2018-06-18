MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Winners: Riverdale, Stranger Things and More

From “Barry Allen vs. Daenerys Targaryen” to “Hannah Baker vs. Eleven,” the match-ups at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards inspired countless dream crossover events.
Hosted by Tiffany Haddish (TBS’ The Last O.G.), Monday’s pre-taped ceremony honored the hottest shows and stars on television — even pitting a few of them against more formidable foes from the big screen.
Going into Monday’s broadcast, Netflix’s Stranger Things led with seven nominations, followed by The CW’s Riverdale with four, HBO’s Game of Thrones with three and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why with two. But which show would leave Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar with the most buckets of golden popcorn?
Read on for a complete breakdown of this year’s TV category results (with winners bolded as they’re announced):
BEST SHOW:
Stranger Things
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
Grown-ish
Riverdale
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW:
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE:
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
BEST HERO:
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST KISS:
Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni – Jane the Virgin
Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale – Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
KJ Apa and Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
BEST REALITY SERIES/FRANCHISE:
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE:
Talitha Bateman – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis – It
Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
SCENE STEALER:
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery – Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale
Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright – Black Panther
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM:
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Chosen Jacobs – It
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, all of the furchester hotel characters, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki and Lena Waithe – Ready Player One
Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink – Stranger Things
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT:
Cast performs “Freedom” – black-ish
Elio crying through the end credits – Call Me By Your Name
Dance Battle – Girls Trip
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” dream sequence – Love, Simon
Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget” – Riverdale
Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take” – Stranger Things
Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars” – The Greatest Showman
Kate sings “Landslide” – This Is Us
So, how did your favorites fare? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this year’s winners (and losers) below.