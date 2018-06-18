Michelle Wolf got real with her viewers on Sunday, using the latest episode of Netflix’s The Break to weigh in on the recent high-profile deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

The comedienne shared that she was a big fan of both celebrities — both of whom committed suicide in June — before revealing that Bourdain was the only celebrity she ever asked to meet while working as a writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She then argued that “depression is a disease,” and “if we’re going to have any chance of destigmatizing depression, we have to get rid of the pressure to pretend we’re happy, even when we’re not.

“How can we expect to have an honest conversation about anything if we’re always supposed to seem flawless?” Wolf asked. “Looking at social media, you’d think our lives are just sun-kissed beaches and calorie-free avocado toast, when most of the time it’s piles of dirty laundry on top of piles of clean laundry.”

She then suggested that “all of our selfies are lies,” and “if you want proof at how ingrained the idea of pretending to be happy is in our society, even our poop emoji is smiling… We’re all walking around like we’re happy little soldiers, yet one of the most beloved movies of all time is” It’s a Wonderful Life, a film about “a guy deciding whether he should kill himself. That’s one of our favorite Christmas movies.”

VIDEOSMichelle Wolf Says Roseanne Should Have Never Been Revived

In conclusion, Wolf said, “It’s OK to admit that life is terrifying and we never know what’s going to happen… Let’s make it OK to admit you’re not doing great, and let’s listen to other people when they admit they’re not either.” She then suggested a new hashtag for imperfect selfies — #IFeelALittleBad — and shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.

What did you think of Wolf’s segment on depression? Press PLAY above to see the full piece, then drop a comment below with your reaction.