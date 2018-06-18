Showtime Orders First-Ever Late-Night Talk Show, Starring Desus and Mero

Showtime is throwing its hat into the late-night comedy ring: The premium cabler announced Monday that it has ordered a weekly half-hour talk show starring comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

The untitled series — which marks Showtime’s first-ever weekly late-night talk show — will feature Desus and Mero “speaking highly off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.”

“We have waited a long time to enter the talk-show space, and we were only going to do it if we felt like we had the next big thing,” said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks. “Desus and Mero feel like exactly that: They have knockout comedic voices, they’re brilliant interviewers and they always have a unique take on culture both high and low. They have a loyal and devoted fan base that will only multiply, and we can’t wait to see them take it to the next level on Showtime.”

The comedians — who found fame with their podcast The Bodega Boys and web series Desus vs. Mero — previously hosted a late-night talk show on Viceland. As reported earlier this month, that series will air its final episode on June 28, marking the end of a two-season run.

Desus and Mero’s Showtime series is slated for a 2019 premiere; no word yet on which day of the week it will air. Will you be watching?