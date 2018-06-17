Apple's Big TV Push: A Guide to All the New Shows (Aniston! Reese! Octavia!)

Apple is taking a huge bite out of the streaming TV landscape. Although the tech giant has yet to announce how or when it plans to release its scripted offerings, the company is already stockpiling shows from Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, J.J. Abrams and some guy named Steven Spielberg, to name a few.

To help you keep track of what’s on tap, we’ve gathered all 12 of Apple’s in-the-works projects — a whopping 11 of which already have series orders — into a handy gallery. Our guide includes the A-list names (Octavia Spencer! Kristen Wiig!) starring in the dramas and comedies, as well as the seasoned talents shepherding the shows behind the scenes. (The award for Most Valuable Producer goes to Witherspoon, who has three series in the pipeline for the new endeavor. But Oprah could be hot on her heels.)

And should you need a reminder of what each program is about, we’ve got you covered there, too. (Apple is keeping things close to the vest, so in some cases, plot details are scarce.)

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to view all the projects, then hit the comments to tell us which ones you’re most excited to see. (Ideas for what Apple should name its “network” are also welcome.)