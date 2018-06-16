Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 17

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Walter Presents” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find over a dozen season premieres (including The Affair, Luke Cage and Shooter), six series launches (including Take Two and Yellowstone) and seven finales (including Supergirl and Brockmire).

Sunday, June 17

8 pm The Fourth Estate docuseries finale (Showtime)

9 pm The Affair Season 4 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Deep State series premiere (EPIX)

10 pm Into the Badlands Season 3A finale (AMC)

10 pm Shades of Blue final season premiere (NBC)

10 pm Snoop Dogg Presents The Jokers Wild Season 2 finale (TBS)

10:30 pm Drop the Mic Season 2 finale (TBS)

11 pm Talking With Chris Hardwick Season 2 premiere (AMC)

Monday, June 18

9 am BUNK’D Season 3 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm American Ninja Warrior time slot premiere (NBC)

8 pm MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish (MTV)

8 pm Supergirl Season 3 finale (The CW)

10 pm The Proposal series premiere (ABC)

11:05 pm American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja Season 1 finale (USA Network)

Tuesday, June 19

10 pm Genius Season 2 finale (NatGeo)

10 pm Love Is ____ series premiere (OWN)

10 pm Drunk History Season 5B premiere (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, June 20

8 pm Young & Hungry Season 5B premiere (Freeform)

9 pm Yellowstone series premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm Brockmire Season 2 finale (IFC)

Thursday, June 21

12 am Next of Kin series premiere (SundanceNow; all six episodes)

8 pm The Gong Show Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Match Game Season 3B premiere (ABC)

9 pm Queen of the South Season 3 premiere (USA Network)

10 pm The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney (TNT)

10 pm Shooter Season 3 premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Take Two series premiere (ABC)

10 pm Detroiters Season 2 premiere (Comedy Central)

Friday, June 22

12 am Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all 13 episodes)

9 pm The Great British Baking Show Season 5 premiere (PBS)

Saturday, June 23

8 pm The Radio Disney Music Awards (Disney Channel)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?