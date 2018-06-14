USA Network’s newest Sinner isn’t even old enough to drive — but he might just be capable of murdering his own parents.

In the trailer for Season 2 of the cabler’s summer drama, embedded above, 11-year-old Julian Walker (played by Alex, Inc.‘s Elisha Henig) is suspected of poisoning his mom and dad… and truth be told, he’s not doing a great job convincing detectives that he’s innocent. (“It wasn’t supposed to hurt,” a teary-eyed Julian admits in the teaser, before he starts pounding a table with his fist.)

But it seems Julian’s parents weren’t exactly ideal caretakers, and the mystery surrounding their deaths — and why Julian might have killed them — cracks open a whole slew of secrets in the rural New York town where Season 2 takes place.

Exec-produced by Season 1 leading lady Jessica Biel, Season 2 once again stars Bill Pullman as Det. Harry Ambrose, as well as Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), who portrays the mysterious Vera. “He’s so far beyond anything you can understand,” Coon’s character says of Julian in the trailer. “You have no idea.”

RELATEDShania Twain to Host Country Music Competition Series for USA Network

The Sinner‘s second season premieres Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 10/9c on USA Network. Press PLAY above to watch the full trailer, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2!