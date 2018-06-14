Colbert Blasts 'Cruelty' of Taking Immigrant Kids From Parents at Border: 'We Are a Feckless Country'

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Thursday night took aim at the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border — including Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ selective quoting of the Bible as a means to justify it.

Colbert in the video above says that enforcement of the policy is “using cruelty as a deterrent,” especially when the kids and parents are reportedly separated under false pretenses (ostensibly for baths, photos), only to never see each other again.

In justifying the unspeakable policy enforcement, AG Sessions, as seen in the video above, has cited a Bible verse in the Book of Romans, “God has ordained [laws] for the purpose of order.” But as Colbert notes, if Sessions had read a bit further, he would have stumbled upon the verse that says to “love your neighbor as yourself.”

(Asked about Sessions’ statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders concurred that “it is very biblical to enforce the law. … It’s a moral policy to follow and enforce the law.” Yet even some Republican lawmakers are distancing themselves from the “zero tolerance” policy.)

Colbert caps his unwavering commentary by saying that if the United Stated does not step back from this policy enforcement, in which abruptly orphaned children are stacked inside an abandoned Walmart “like cordwood,” “We are a feckless… country.”