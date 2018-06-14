Leah Remini to Star as Conservative Lesbian in Untitled Fox Comedy Pilot

Leah Remini just landed herself a very patriotic TV role — and on Flag Day, no less!

The actress has been tapped to star in an untitled comedy pilot at Fox, penned by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia scribes Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell.

The potential series stars Remini as Jean, a self-described patriot who loves her country and firmly believes in everyone’s right to be left alone. Though she fits the stereotype of a typical conservative, Jean leads a very progressive lifestyle and is now married to a woman, who helps Jean raise her two sons, as does the boys’ father (and Jean’s ex-husband), Ritchie.

The half-hour, multi-camera project will be in contention for midseason once filming is complete.

Remini is coming off a run on CBS’ now-cancelled sitcom Kevin Can Wait, which reunited her with King of Queens co-star Kevin James. But her promotion to series regular on Kevin was a controversial one: Erinn Hayes, who played Kevin’s wife on the series, was unceremoniously let go from the show (and her character axed) to make room for Remini’s Vanessa Cellucci. Together, Kevin and Vanessa started a private security firm, with much of Season 2 focused on their fledgling business.

