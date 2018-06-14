Jerry Springer Cancelled? Talk Show's Future in Limbo as CW Grabs Reruns

Bad news for fans for trashy daytime TV: Those familiar chants of “Jer-ry! Jer-ry!” may soon be falling silent.

Syndicated talk-show staple The Jerry Springer Show has ceased production of new episodes, a source confirms to TVLine, and will only air pre-taped episodes and repeats when it moves to The CW this fall. (Broadcasting & Cable first reported the news.) The CW is still considering ordering fresh episodes of Springer down the line — the deal is for multiple years — but as of now, the show has finished filming.

Debuting way back in 1991, Jerry Springer, hosted by the former politician, became notorious for its provocatively lowbrow topics and frequent on-screen fistfights. (The show’s bouncer Steve Wilkos even landed his own talk show in 2007.) Springer became synonymous with trash TV and soared in the ratings, even topping daytime titan The Oprah Winfrey Show during one late-’90s stretch. More than 3,800 episodes have aired, each ending with Springer’s “Final Thought” on the chaos that preceded it.

Are you already mourning the loss of Jerry Springer? Or are you ready for his “Final Thought” to be, well, final? Share your reaction to the news in the comments.