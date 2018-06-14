Game of Thrones Will Be MIA at SDCC

A word of warning to all Game of Thrones cosplayers attending San Diego Comic-Con: You might want to come up with new costumes.

HBO announced Thursday that its long-running fantasy drama will not be represented at the annual fan convention this summer, nor will sci-fi series Westworld.

“Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer,” a representative for the premium cabler said. “HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.”

The decision to skip Comic-Con this year could mean that Game of Thrones does not return to Hall H at all: Though a premiere date for Thrones‘ in-production final season has not been announced, it’s possible that Season 8 could air in full before next year’s Comic-Con takes place, making another convention visit from the cast unlikely. (Westworld, meanwhile, wraps Season 2 on June 24, leaving the cast with no episodes to tease in San Diego this year.)

Game of Thrones isn’t the only fantasy series opting out of Comic-Con this summer: The cast of Outlander also will reportedly skip the San Diego event, though stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin will be making their first trip to New York Comic-Con in October.

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 takes place July 19-22. Are you bummed to hear Game of Thrones won’t be there?