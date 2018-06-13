Bachelorette Contestant Lincoln Adim Convicted of Indecent Assault, Battery

Lincoln Adim, currently a contestant on The Bachelorette‘s 14th season, has been convicted of indecent assault and battery, little more than two years after his arrest.

On May 30, 2016, Adim was accused of groping and assaulting a woman on a harbor cruise ship. Though the news of Adim’s conviction is only just being made public — first reported by Reality Steve — he was convicted on May 21 of this year, just one week before the current Bachelorette season began airing on ABC.

Adim was ordered to stay away from the assault victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during a two-year probationary period. He will also have to register as a sex offender. If he does not comply with the judge’s orders, Adim will have to serve one year in a correctional facility.

In a statement, series producer Warner Bros. said:

No one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct. We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case. The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction — or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct. We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information, which we will share when we have it.

As of Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Adim is still in contention for Becca Kufrin’s heart — and he isn’t the only Season 14 cast member making headlines. Garrett Yrigoyen, a medical sales representative who received Kufrin’s First Impression rose on the season premiere, was recently in the spotlight for liking several Instagram posts with homophobic, transphobic and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Yrigoyen later apologized for his social media activity, saying, “My Instagram ‘likes’ were not a true reflection of me and my morals.”