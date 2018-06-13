Drake is doing whatever it takes to make sure his latest music video goes viral, enlisting some help from his former Degrassi: The Next Generation co-stars.

The rapper, who played Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian teen drama from 2001 to 2009, stages a high school reunion in the Karena Evans-directed music video for his latest single “I’m Upset,” sending him back to his old stomping grounds.

In addition to Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith (aka Jay and Silent Bob), who appeared on Degrassi for a few episodes in Season 4, the following 19 alumni show up in the video: Shane Kippel (Spinner), Stacey Farber (Ellie), Adamo Ruggiero (Marco), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Melissa McIntyre (Ashley), Linlyn Lue (Ms. Kwan), Stefan Brogren (Snake), Ephram Ellis (Rick), Jake Goldsbie (Toby), Marc Donato (Derek), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny), A.J. Saudin (Connor), Miriam McDonald (Emma), Cassie Steele (Manny), Nina Dobrev (Mia), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty) and Paula Brancati (Jane).

Beyond the obvious joy of seeing all these good-natured Canadians under one roof again, the music video features plenty of nods to the classic soap that longtime fans will appreciate — the best, of course, being the angry mob getting revenge on Rick for famously paralyzing Drake’s wheelchair-bound character.

Hit PLAY on the “I’m Upset” music video above, then drop a comment with your favorite moments below.