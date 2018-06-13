TVLine Items: Once Star's New Story, Shameless Vet to Castle Rock and More

Once Upon a Time princess Dania Ramirez isn’t done with storybooks: The actress has joined CBS All Access’ upcoming fairy tale-inspired psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series — created by Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries) — reimagines classic children’s tales such as “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Three Little Pigs” as a subversive story of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder in modern-day New York City.

Ramirez — who portrayed Cinderella on Once — will play Hannah, an Army vet who returns from war with scars, both inside and out. When her estranged brother calls for help, she finds herself in a deadly chase for survival.

* Shameless vet Noel Fisher will recur in Hulu’s Stephen King multiverse-set horror drama Castle Rock (premiering Wednesday, July 25), Deadline reports. The actor — who also stars in CBS’ midseason drama The Red Line — will play a Shawshank prison guard.

* Music legend Paul McCartney will join James Corden for a session of “Carpool Karaoke” during the The Late Late Show‘s London broadcasts, airing Monday, June 18 to Thursday, June 21 on CBS.

* Disney Channel’s movie musical update of Freaky Friday will air on Friday, Aug. 10 at 8/7c.

* Comedy Central has given a pilot order to The Reductress Hour, a late-night talk show starring Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) as the in-character host, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Apple have given a straight-to-series order to a mystery drama inspired by the life of Hilde Lysiak, who at age nine was the first person to expose a murder in her hometown, per Deadline. The untitled project, from creators Dana Fox (Ben and Kate) and Dara Resnik (I Love Dick), follows a young girl who unearths a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried to bury.

