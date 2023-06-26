Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Sneak Peek Threatens to Make ‘French Toast’ of Norman Reedus’ Globe-Trotting Hero

Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City didn’t just spark a debate (read all about that here), it also whet our appetites for the franchise’s next spinoff, Daryl Dixon, with a glimpse at Norman Reedus starring in his iconic character’s post-apocalyptic version of An American in Paris.

In the dire clip, which you can watch above, Daryl — who, as you already know, washes ashore in France — continues his search for buddy Rick Grimes by putting a whole lot more “walking” into The Walking Dead, this time against a vastly different backdrop. “I went out looking for something,” he records (?), “and all I found is trouble.” So in case he never makes it back to the Commonwealth, he wants his family of friends to know that he tried. In fact, “I’m still trying.”

Perhaps Daryl can take at least a little optimism from the graffiti that he passes. “Pouvoir des vivants,” it reads. “Power of the living.” (Merci, Google Translate!) If not, if he can just hold out a little while, help is on the way: Last week, news broke that fellow Walking Dead OG Melissa McBride would be reprising her role of Daryl’s bestie Carol on the series. (Read all about that here.)

Per the series’ official logline, after Daryl realizes that he’s not in Kansas anymore, so to speak, he “struggles to piece together how he got [to France] and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

David Zabel is showrunner on this offshoot, which is set for a fall debut. To check out the teaser, press PLAY on the clip above.