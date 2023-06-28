Vanderpump Rules Spinoff in the Works — Which Former Stars Are Returning?

Vanderpump Rules is experiencing a ratings resurgence — and getting a new spinoff as a result.

A spinoff of the hit Bravo reality series is in the works, according to our sister site Deadline, with former cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute all said to be involved. The series “will follow a group of tight-knit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley,” per the official description.

Jax, Brittany and Kristen are not currently a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast, but all three starred on the show during its glory years on Bravo. Jax and Kristen were cast members when the show first premiered back in 2013, working as servers and bartenders at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR. (They sparked their own scandal a decade before #Scandoval in Season 2 when it was revealed that Jax and Kristen had hooked up while Kristen was still dating Jax’s friend Tom Sandoval.) Brittany joined the cast in Season 4 as Jax’s girlfriend; the two got married in 2019, welcoming a son, Cruz, in 2021.

All three of them left the Vanderpump Rules cast, though, following Season 8. Kristen was canned along with co-star Stassi Schroeder after racist bullying in their past came to light. Jax and Brittany announced their departure soon after, opting to “take this time to focus on our growing family.” But the three have slowly been working their way back into the Bravo universe, with Jax and Brittany hosting a series of special watch-along editions of Pump Rules and Kristen appearing in the Season 10 finale.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules has never been hotter. The cheating scandal known as #Scandoval (with Sandoval having an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss and destroying a decade-long relationship with co-star Ariana Madix) became a sensation earlier this year and drove the show to new ratings highs. Season 11 begins filming this week — but perhaps without Raquel, who has yet to sign on for a new season.

Will you watch a spinoff with Jax, Brittany and Kristen? And would you want Stassi to come back, too? Hit the comments below and sound off, Bravo-holics.