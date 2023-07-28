Lando Lives! Donald Glover and Stephen Glover Step In to Write Star Wars Series

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
And now, some good news about the Lando Calrissian Star Wars TV series that was first announced more than two-and-a-half years ago.
On the heels of Justin Simien, who was originally tapped to pen the Disney+ series, saying he currently has “no idea what’s going on with it,” Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover have taken over as writers on the project. (Above the Line first reported on the confirmed switcheroo; per Variety, the deal allegedly closed before the WGA strike.)
Not two weeks ago, Simien told The Direct, “I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”
Simien similarly told THR this month, “I am attached, I think, but I don’t really know…. The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability.”
Lando was first announced at Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020, as a prequel “event series” centered on the iconic con artist (played by Billy Dee Williams in two-third of the original Star Wars trilogy and then by Donald Glover in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story). And at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in April, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said the project was “still happening.”
Little is known about Lando‘s plot, its place in the Star Wars timeline, or who will play the iconic character — though Donald Glover’s involvement as a writer would seem to cement his status as the series’ star. Previously, Glover appeared to confirm his involvement during a March 2022 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live.
“Am I [working on the series]?” he responded to Kimmel’s question with a grin. “No, yeah, I have a lot of things [going on]…. I have like a ton of stuff I’ve been working on.”
Then, in April of 2023, Glover said, “We’re talking about it,” before adding, “That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”
Kennedy herself has hedged when asked about Glover reprising his role as the galaxy’s favorite scoundrel.
“You need to ask Donald. He’s the one that holds all the cards here,” Kennedy told CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration 2022. “But there’s no movement. I will say that honestly. But it’s not for lack of trying.” Kennedy alluded to Glover’s other commitments (including FX’s now-ended Atlanta), adding that Lucasfilm is “patiently waiting.”
Are you glad to finally get some positive news on Lando? Even though at this point, given this reset and the ongoing writers strike, Glover (if he is the star!) will possibly be older than BDW was in Empire Strikes Back?
is this implying he is writing it now? during the strike?
That is a question only the Glovers can answer. Deal allegedly closed before strike (though no one seemed to tell Simien…?)
Regardless of when the deal went down, unless they also wrote it before the strike started up (which seems unlikely to me) wouldn’t this either violate the strike (if they’re part of the WGA) or be seen as scab work (if they’re not) which would lead to a TON of negative press?
There’s no indication in this article that that’s the case and if you look at the original linked source it makes it clear they’re not working on it during the strike:
“It’s worth noting that the Glovers’ involvement has been top-secret for months, as they signed on well before the WGA strike and haven’t performed any work on the project since writers took to the picket lines on May 2.”
Yikes, feeling pretty bad for the original writer. Can’t they send the guy an email?
Was Crispin unavailable to assist as well?
I will believe this show is actually happening, when I see it. It’s taking ages, and now with strikes it with take even longer. Also it seem suspicious, they had writer who worked on script, then they seem to forget about him, and now they contacted Glovers and it was supposed to happen before strike?
Given how slowly this is prequel is being developed, it’s possible Donald Glover could be older than Billy Dee Williams was when he first starred in Empire.
Not a dealbreaker or anything, but a testament to the inertia and incompetence that’s dominated so much of disney’s Star Wars product aside from Rogue One or Andor.
To be honest, those feel like Dead-End Narratives. I mean where could they possibly go with them in that era?
I mean honestly… Where would this Series be set that doesn’t feel like a Fill-In-The-Blanks?
Post-Solo: Then we have the finish line of Lando’s appearance in Star Wars Rebels and eventually Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.
Post-Episode VI: Again, you have the finish line of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.
No matter what, they will have to bring in Billy Dee Williams in some way, shape, or form because no matter what, Billy Dee Williams did play him first.
Donald Glover and his brother are here to supplement what George Lucas and Ron Howard did, not supplant it.
I don’t know if the story has already been told, but maybe they could make the series about how Lando actually came to run Cloud City? Maybe before that time and leading up to him taking control?