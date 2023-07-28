Lando Lives! Donald Glover and Stephen Glover Step In to Write Star Wars Series

And now, some good news about the Lando Calrissian Star Wars TV series that was first announced more than two-and-a-half years ago.

On the heels of Justin Simien, who was originally tapped to pen the Disney+ series, saying he currently has “no idea what’s going on with it,” Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover have taken over as writers on the project. (Above the Line first reported on the confirmed switcheroo; per Variety, the deal allegedly closed before the WGA strike.)

Not two weeks ago, Simien told The Direct, “I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

Simien similarly told THR this month, “I am attached, I think, but I don’t really know…. The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability.”

Lando was first announced at Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020, as a prequel “event series” centered on the iconic con artist (played by Billy Dee Williams in two-third of the original Star Wars trilogy and then by Donald Glover in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story). And at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in April, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said the project was “still happening.”

Little is known about Lando‘s plot, its place in the Star Wars timeline, or who will play the iconic character — though Donald Glover’s involvement as a writer would seem to cement his status as the series’ star. Previously, Glover appeared to confirm his involvement during a March 2022 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Am I [working on the series]?” he responded to Kimmel’s question with a grin. “No, yeah, I have a lot of things [going on]…. I have like a ton of stuff I’ve been working on.”

Then, in April of 2023, Glover said, “We’re talking about it,” before adding, “That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Kennedy herself has hedged when asked about Glover reprising his role as the galaxy’s favorite scoundrel.

“You need to ask Donald. He’s the one that holds all the cards here,” Kennedy told CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration 2022. “But there’s no movement. I will say that honestly. But it’s not for lack of trying.” Kennedy alluded to Glover’s other commitments (including FX’s now-ended Atlanta), adding that Lucasfilm is “patiently waiting.”

Are you glad to finally get some positive news on Lando? Even though at this point, given this reset and the ongoing writers strike, Glover (if he is the star!) will possibly be older than BDW was in Empire Strikes Back?