Fired GH Star Ingo Rademacher Loses COVID Vaccine Lawsuit Against ABC

Embattled former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher — who claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from the soap in 2021 because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds — has been defeated in court.
According to THR, a Los Angeles judge sided with ABC, which maintained that Rademacher’s opposition to the vaccine was based on health reasons vs. religious beliefs.
Rademacher drew fire throughout much of the pandemic for authoring or sharing social media posts that questioned COVID vaccine efficacy, mandates and passports. In August 2021, in fact, his pattern of social media messaging sparked the launch of a #FireIngo hashtag campaign.
Not long after, the Aussie responded with an Instagram video in which he called #FireIngo supporters “bigots” and asserted without complete accuracy, “Mandating any vaccine is wrong but especially one that doesn’t help stop the spread…. If you want to take the vaccine, take it. Just know you’re doing it for yourself, not to save anyone else.”
It is what it is.
If he had not sued and just wanted a little while all would have probably been forgiven and they would have welcomed him back, but after the lawsuit it is going to be iffy. Victoria Rowell and Brenda Dixon of Y and R can testify to that.
Boy, bye!
Good riddance.
oh well ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
He can believe whatever he wants (I think he’s wrong, but it doesn’t much matter anymore) but he chose to be SUCH a tool about it that I’m glad he lost.
The fact is, Jax has always been an irrelevant character unless he was paired with Brenda. He only lasted as long as he did on the show because of the goodwill he garnered from the Sonny-Brenda-Jax triangle in the 90s. Without Brenda, Jax was DOA (sorry, Carly, but you were a weak replacement).
BS. Ingo and Laura Wright were fantastic together.
I think the correct party won, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they opened a door for him to return to the show after an extended break. There was a lawsuit between Melissa Reeves and Days of our Lives back in the day and she was welcomed back multiple times after that. “Reeves abruptly left Days during the show’s thirtieth anniversary season, and Corday Productions and Sony TV Entertainment sued her for breach of contract. The matter was settled out-of-court with Reeves paying an unspecified sum, which Days Executive Producer Ken Corday donated to pediatric AIDS research.” -From Wikipedia
NBC suing Melissa Reeves isn’t the same as Ingo Rademacher suing ABC. I mean, it’s one thing for the network to try to slap down an actor, but quite different for an actor to try to sue the network.
Melissa Reeves was a totally different situation. She left DOOL to save her marriage. IMO most viewers sympathized with her as well as the cast of the show.
Dang! I thought this was a slam dunk. 🙃
Another lying Con Man seeking a payday for his personal choices….
Good. It’s what he deserves. Let’s see who will be willing to hire him now that he’s proven he’s litigious.
not missed at all
I’m glad he didn’t win, what he did was wrong seeing. Yes he had a right not to get the shot but he put others at risk which was wrong. The show was trying to protect people and he want to make it about him and what he felt was right, shoving down others throats when they were following a dr decision that the shot was best to keep from spreading the virus
“and asserted without complete accuracy”
Nice bias there. It is accurate and the more the truth comes out, the better
Facts are not bias and lies are not the truth. What a society we have become that this needs to be said.
Byeeee
Without much accuracy? I don’t see how it could have been any more accurate.
Don’t miss Jax when ne’s noton the show.
An awful actor and even worse human being who actually thought he stood a chance waging war on The House of the Mouse?!! Very apropos that the judge’s decision was rendered during Pride Month, too! IYKYK