Fired GH Star Ingo Rademacher Loses COVID Vaccine Lawsuit Against ABC

INGO RADEMACHER Fired GH
GENERAL HOSPITAL - gallery - 6/5/19 Ingo Rademacher stars as Jasper "Jax" Jacks on ABC's "General Hospital." "General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday 3-4pm, ET on ABC. GH19 (Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk) INGO RADEMACHER
Courtesy of ABC
Embattled former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher — who claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from the soap in 2021 because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds — has been defeated in court.

According to THR, a Los Angeles judge sided with ABC, which maintained that Rademacher’s opposition to the vaccine was based on health reasons vs. religious beliefs.

Rademacher drew fire throughout much of the pandemic for authoring or sharing social media posts that questioned COVID vaccine efficacy, mandates and passports. In August 2021, in fact, his pattern of social media messaging sparked the launch of a #FireIngo hashtag campaign.

Not long after, the Aussie responded with an Instagram video in which he called #FireIngo supporters “bigots” and asserted without complete accuracy, “Mandating any vaccine is wrong but especially one that doesn’t help stop the spread…. If you want to take the vaccine, take it. Just know you’re doing it for yourself, not to save anyone else.”

