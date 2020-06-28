10 Nixed Spinoffs We Wish We'd Seen: Buffy, Gossip Girl, The Office and More

Would you have watched a show focused on Buffy‘s Faith? How about one in which The Office‘s Dwight runs a farm? Or a teen drama starring Brittany Snow and Krysten Ritter as a pair of Gossip girls in 1980s Los Angeles? So. Would. We.

That’s what makes this gallery so bittersweet. It’s a reminder of 10+ promising spinoff concepts that tragically never made it to series. Some were presented as backdoor pilots, while others were merely ideas bandied around by the series’ creators, but they were all very real possibilities.

And we understand that spinoffs are tricky. On one hand, some of today’s most celebrated series (i.e. The Good Fight and Better Call Saul) are byproducts of pre-existing shows. On the other hand — and it’s really big hand — an ill-conceived spinoff can tarnish a character’s legacy and alienate a previously loyal fandom. (Raise your hand if you still suffer from Joey-related night terrors.)

But the one thing that all of those shows, both good and bad, have in common is that they were given a chance. (And before you ask us why we didn’t include Gilmore Girls‘ Jess-centric spinoff on our list, just know that it was considered… and quickly vetoed.)

Browse our gallery of nixed spinoffs we wish had been ordered to series — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own picks below. Which would-be spinoffs would you add to our list?