Update: TVLine App Ending on Feb. 5, 2021

TV fans know all good things must come to a series finale. We’re announcing that our Product team has decided it’s time to write out the TVLine App. On February 5, 2021 the app will no longer be updated and it will be removed from the app store.

For those of you who were loyal users, we appreciate the love and have a list of ways below that you can still get TVLine content delivered straight to your mobile device.

Why end the app?

We’re always thinking about the best ways to get your TV News to you. We’re focusing on improving your mobile web experience – no download required!

I used the TVLine App everyday! What do I do now?

Delete the existing app

When the app is removed on Feb. 5, it will still appear as an icon on your phone but new articles will not appear in the feed. Delete the app following your phone manufacturer’s guide and switch to one (or all!) of the options below to continue getting your TV news.

Stay connected with TVLine email newsletters

Make sure you’re getting your TV News and our breaking news alerts straight to your inbox. Sign up for newsletters, or manage your active newsletter preferences here.

Subscribe to web push notifications

If you liked receiving push notifications from our app, you can still receive push notifications by subscribing from your phone. If you haven’t subscribed, a message to subscribe to push notifications will appear after visiting the homepage twice. Tap the ‘Sounds Good!’ button and you will get push notifications similar to the ones you received from our mobile app. The link will take you directly to our mobile web article.

Find TVLine on your native mobile News app

You can find and add TVLine to your Google News and Apple News reader apps following instructions in the articles below:

How-to add a news source on Google News

How to subscribe to a channel on Apple News

I have more questions!

For support and questions about the removal of the TVLine App not answered above, email app.portal@pmc.com and a team member will be in touch within 3-5 business days. The email address will be active through Feb 28, 2021.

