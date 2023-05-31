Black Mirror Trailer Takes Meta Jabs at Netflix — Get Season 6 Release Date

Mark your calendars (for misery): Season 6 of Netflix’s bleak sci-fi anthology Black Mirror will premiere on Thursday, June 15, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Netflix also unveiled a new trailer that sheds a bit more light on a season that has thus far been shrouded in mystery. (Press PLAY above to watch.) As the trailer lays out, Season 6 will consist of five episodes, highlighted by the very meta installment “Joan Is Awful,” starring Schitt’s Creek alum Annie Murphy as a woman who discovers her life has been turned into a streaming TV series — starring Salma Hayek! The show airs on a familiar-looking streamer called Streamberry (complete with a big red “S” for a logo), and Joan gets upset when she realizes everyone is watching her life… well, everyone except a photographer who insists, “It’s on my list.”

Also on tap for Season 6: “Loch Henry,” about a pair of documentary filmmakers tracking a kidnapper in a sleepy Scottish town; “Beyond the Sea,” a ’60s astronaut story featuring Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett; “Mazey Day,” starring Zazie Beetz as a member of the paparazzi hounding a troubled starlet; and “Demon 79,” the horror-infused tale of a meek sales assistant ordered to commit terrible acts.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself), or else what’s the point?” series creator Charlie Brooker said in a statement. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes, we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

Get a sneak peek at the new season of Black Mirror above, and then hit the comments and tell us: Which story do you want to watch first?