Chicago Fire Finale Video: 'Extremely Destructive' Threat Brings Back Casey

We wish we could say it’s something happy or romantic that has Matt Casey back in the Windy City during tonight’s Chicago Fire season finale (NBC, 9/8c), but unfortunately, it’s far more ominous than that.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Casey calls his pal Stella, who has found an “extremely destructive” bullet that indicates that there may be a larger threat to the city. The weapon also has ties to a militia group, Casey notes, before instructing Stella to immediately inform her Department of Homeland Security task force contact.

As for Casey, the potential threat of a domestic terrorist attack against his hometown has him hopping on a red-eye flight to Chicago ASAP. “I think we’re looking at exactly what those guys [at DHS] have been warning us about,” he says forbiddingly.

While Jesse Spencer reprises his role as Casey in the May 24 season ender, someone else will be MIA: Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide, will not appear in the episode. It was announced in January that Kinney is taking a leave of absence from the NBC drama to deal with a personal matter. The actor last appeared in the Feb. 22 installment, and his character’s absence was explained in the March 1 episode, when it was revealed that Severide had gone to Alabama for an arson investigation training program. But in the May 17 installment, Stella learned from Cruz that her husband is no longer in Alabama and is instead helping with a big ATF investigation.

