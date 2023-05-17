TVLine Items: Selena on Food Network, Indiana Jones Hits Disney+ and More

Selena Gomez is cooking up some new shows at Food Network.

The Only Murders in the Building actress — who headlines the unscripted cooking series Selena + Chef on HBO Max — will host a celebration-focused program timed to the holidays later this year, it was announced on Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation.

The second untitled project, slated for 2024, finds Gomez “meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens,” per the official release.

* All four Indiana Jones movies, along with the TV series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, May 31, ahead of the June 30 theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

* Netflix on Wednesday set a release date for Is It Cake? Season 2 (Friday, June 30), as well as announced a Nailed It! spinoff, The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge, to bow this summer.

* Alison Sweeney has confirmed that the next Hannah Swensen TV-movie in the pipeline for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, based on Joanne Fluke’s Lemon Meringue Pie Murder. (Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres this Friday, May 19 at 9/8c.)

* TNT has picked up the British drama The Lazarus Project for Season 2, ahead of its series premiere on the cabler next month, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Max Original docuseries Downey’s Dream Cars — in which the MCU vet updates his classic car collection to be more eco-friendly — will premiere Thursday, June 22, with the first two episodes, followed by weekly releases. Watch a trailer:

