ACM Awards Red Carpet Livestream — Watch the Country Stars' Arrivals

The Academy of Country Music Awards are streaming live tonight on Prime Video, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks — and ahead of the big show, TVLine is host to a livestream of the red carpet arrivals and interviews (press play above).

The Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show – hosted by Amber Anderson, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Elaina Smith and Kelly Sutton – starts streaming Thursday at 7 pm EDT/4 pm PDT, and those you might spot on the red carpet include this year’s top nominees, such as HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell.

In addition to delivering interviews with your favorite country stars, the red carpet pre-show will feature special performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, and Matt Stell.

This year, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience (across 240+ countries and territories) exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The full telecast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video, as well as on Freevee starting Friday, May 12 at 8 pm EDT/5 pm PDT.

A celebration of country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, the 58th ACM Awards will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

There will also be special performances and never-before-seen collaborations from Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood; Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina; and Ashley McBryde featuring Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne.