9-1-1: Lone Star's Murder Mystery Takes a Dark Turn: Is [Spoiler] the Real Killer?

It’s been said that everything is bigger in Texas, and that apparently includes the list of suspects in Brett Collier’s murder.

When Kendra’s husband died last week of suspected poisoning, we assumed that Owen would find himself in the hot seat. After all, wouldn’t you expect the police to question the man who was dating the billionaire heiress whose husband was just killed?

But as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), Owen is not at the top of the Texas Rangers’ list. In fact, they’ve got their eye on someone else entirely — Kendra!

Owen is quick to defend his ex-girlfriend (“Kendra’s not going to kill somebody to be with me”), but he isn’t quite as secure in that belief after Carlos’ father shares more troubling information with him.

While Owen enlists Paul to help prove Kendra’s innocence, Tommy “deals with church gossipers over her relationship with Pastor Trevor,” according to the official logline for Tuesday’s episode, appropriately titled “Tongues Out.”

Hit PLAY on the clip above for a peek at the next major twist in 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Brett murder mystery, then drop a comment with your own theories below. Who killed Kendra’s husband?