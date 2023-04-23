Citadel: How to Watch Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Save the World

Former Quantico agent Priyanka Chopra Jonas is teaming up with Game of Thrones‘ Richard Madden for a new spy drama, Citadel, which premieres on Friday, April 28.

The series follows Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who were agents for the titular spy agency before having their memories wiped and narrowly escaping with their lives. After building new identities, they’re called upon by an old friend (played by Stanley Tucci) to jump back into action to save the world from a different agency that is trying to establish a new world order.

Citadel is the first in a global TV franchise that will traverse the globe with interconnected stories, with each series being locally created, produced and filmed in-region. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Here’s everything you need to know for streaming Citdael later this month.

How to Watch Citadel on Streaming

The global spy drama premieres Friday, April 28 on Prime Video, and will release new episodes weekly (through Friday, May 26).

You can stream Prime Video titles by either purchasing a Prime Video subscription on its own, or purchasing an Amazon Prime membership. If you are only interested in streaming TV shows and movies, you can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99/month and cancel anytime. If you would like to stream Prime Video titles and enjoy other benefits including free shipping for Amazon products, access to millions of songs on the Amazon Music catalog (with ad-free streaming) and unlimited photo storage, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/month. (You can also save by subscribing to an annual plan costing $139/year.)

With the platform’s Prime Video Channels, subscribers can add other streamers and services including HBO Max, Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more. Prime Video has got you covered as a one-stop shop for all things TV and movie.

What Is Citadel About?

“Elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives,” says the official logline, and “they’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.” That is, “until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

WATCH CITADEL TRAILER NOW:

