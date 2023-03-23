Good Trouble Boss on That Callie/Jamie Surprise — Plus, [Spoiler] Exits Series

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday’s Good Trouble. Proceed at your own risk!

Maia Mitchell wasn’t the only familiar face making a return as Thursday’s Good Trouble delivered a surprising update on Callie and Jamie’s relationship.

Callie came back to Los Angeles to support her sister Mariana during a difficult time, but there’s been plenty going on in her own life since she departed for a job at the ACLU in Washington, D.C. As you’ll recall, her ex Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) was also on Callie’s flight to D.C., having accepted a new gig of his own, in the duo’s goodbye episode last season. If you had hoped that the fortuitous turn of events meant a romantic reunion was in the pair’s future, then you’re in luck… sort of.

Callie did inform her Coterie pals during this week’s installment that she and Jamie had rekindled their relationship. Later, when Mariana asked Callie how things were going between her and her beau, the scene cut to Callie and Jamie at dinner.

“You’re so beautiful,” Jamie said, staring intensely at Callie. Then he got down on one knee and pulled out a diamond ring. “Don’t freak out. Callie, you’re the love of my life, my joy, my favorite client. I’ve loved you since the day I met you, in your moms’ backyard, and you gave me such a hard time. I want to share every sunrise and sunset with you. I want to support you in achieving your dreams. I want to have a family and grow old together. You’re my heart and my soul. You’re my everything. Callie Adams-Foster, will you make me the happiest man alive? Will you marry me?”

Before we could hear her answer, the scene cut back to Mariana and Callie, who hedged that everything is good, although her expression suggested otherwise. So should we be worried about the couple’s future? Or was Callie just trying not to put any happy news on Mariana while she’s going through a really troubling time in her own personal life?

“That’s the question, right? And that’s the question we wanted everyone to leave that episode with,” showrunner Joanna Johnson tells TVLine.

Marriage is a big commitment, and Callie is still young and getting settled in her new life. “You never know if she can handle it, if she’s ready for it,” Johnson says, adding that “we will find out later this season” what’s going on between Callie and Jamie.

Although Mitchell and Mirchoff departed the show as series regulars early last season, both were game to revisit their characters’ relationship.

“I just said, ‘Will you come back? We have a story for you,’ and they loved coming back,” Johnson shares. “I think that they believe that the two of them are endgame, and so I think they feel very attached to their story. So I think they were excited about it.”

The significance of the momentous scene also wasn’t lost on the actors, leading to some jitters. “I think that Beau was a little nervous, actually,” Johnson continues, “and if I’m not mistaken, he accidentally said Maia’s name one take when he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and that was pretty funny, instead of saying Callie. But they have great chemistry together, and they really like working together, so that’s always fun.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Isabella came to the realization that she can’t be a good mother to baby Lyric until she deals with her own issues. So she left her newborn daughter with daddy Gael, marking her portrayer Priscilla Quintana’s exit as a series regular.

“That was a really hard decision to make because I adore Priscilla, and she killed it. Her performances were beautiful last season,” Johnson says. “We felt that we kind of painted the character into a corner… But it’s not necessarily the last we’ll ever see of her.”

Good Trouble fans, what did you think of the Callie/Jamie proposal twist? Hit the comments with your hopes for the couple!