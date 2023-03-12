Oscars Red Carpet Photos 2023: See the Nominees and More Stars Arrive

From Hong Chau (but not Dolly D.) to Kerry (but not Carrie with a “C”), nearly everyone mentioned in Ariana DeBose’s iconic BAFTAs rap convened Sunday for an even more prestigious honor: the chance to win an Oscar. Oscars Red Carpet Photos 2023

This year’s Best Picture nominees include All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

All eyes are on the Best Actress race, a formidable fivesome: Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Best Actor race is also a mix of fresh faces and familiar staples: Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live at 8/7c on ABC.

