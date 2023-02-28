Daisy Jones & the Six: How to Watch the Series Adaptation of the 1970s Rock Bestseller by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Get ready to rock. The adaptation of your favorite pandemic read, Daisy Jones & the Six, is hitting the small screen this month. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the drama.

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the streaming series follows the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band that feels so real you might find yourself searching online for “Where are they now?” posts. The series will debut on Prime Video on Friday, March 3. New episodes will follow weekly, with the finale slated for March 24.

How to Watch Daisy Jones & the Six on Streaming

Whether you want to keep up with the weekly episode drops, or wait until the whole season has been released to binge it all, you will have to subscribe to Prime Video. Once you sign up for Prime Video, you also gain access to other original series including Carnival Row, The Boys, Harlem, Bosch, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Prime Video also offers tons of new and popular movies including Shotgun Wedding, The Wolf of Wall Street and more. And if you’re interested in subscribing to other streamers, Prime Video even offers “add-on” channels that give you access to shows like HBO’s The Last of Us, Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown, 1923, Tulsa King and Criminal Minds: Evolution, as well as critically acclaimed movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight and Ladybird, among others.

You can stream Prime Video titles by either purchasing a Prime Video subscription on its own, or purchasing an Amazon Prime membership. If you are only interested in streaming TV shows and movies, you can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99/month and cancel anytime. If you would like to stream Prime Video titles and also enjoy other benefits including free shipping for Amazon products, access to millions of songs on the Amazon Music catalog (with ad-free streaming) and unlimited photo storage, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/month. You can also save by subscribing to an annual plan costing $139/year.

With the platform’s Prime Video Channels, subscribers can add other streamers and services including HBO Max, Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more. Prime Video has got you covered as a one-stop shop for all things TV and movie.

What Is Daisy Jones & the Six About?

Per the official synopsis, “In 1977, Daisy Jones & the Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones (played by Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of powers.”

