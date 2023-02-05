Lizzo Performs New Single 'Special' at 2023 Grammy Awards — Watch Video

Lizzo, back on the Grammys stage? It’s about damn time. Grammy Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

The famed flautist, a five-time nominee this year, got everyone at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on their feet Sunday night with a powerful performance of her new single “Special.”

This marks Lizzo’s second Grammys performance. She opened the 2020 ceremony with a moving rendition of her Grammy-winning single “Truth Hurts.”

Watch footage of Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

[VIDEO] Lizzo takes the world to church with a jaw dropping medley at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/SqAmLiiSQC — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) February 6, 2023

Lizzo received five Grammy nominations this year: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Special, plus Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “About Damn Time.”

She has previously taken home three Grammys — Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” all in 2020 — and has been nominated for five more.

Along with her music career, Lizzo is also making a name for herself in the television industry, recently winning Outstanding Competition Program at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards for her Prime Video reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

And Lizzo was just one high-profile performer at this year’s Grammys. Other big names taking the stage include: Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Harry Styles, Jay-Z, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kim Petras, Lil Wayne, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Maverick City Music, Mick Fleetwood, Quavo, Rick Ross, Sam Smith, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Steve Lazy and Stevie Wonder.

And that’s not including the dozens of hip-hop icons — from Public Enemy and Run-DMC to Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa — coming together for a special performance celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Lizzo’s performance from the 65th Grammy Awards, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.