Ratings: Schoolhouse Rock Singalong Doesn't; Tough as Nails Goes Low

In the latest TV show ratings: With #OneChicago (and FWIW, The CW) in rerun mode, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night led this Wednesday both in the demo and in total viewers. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | TPIR at Night drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, steady week-to-week. Lingo (2.9 mil/0.4) and Tough as Nails (1.8 mil/0.2) both dipped, with the latter slipping to its second-smallest audience ever and hitting a demo low.

ABC | The Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Special Singalong delivered just 2.5 million viewers (ranking No. 6 for the night in total audience, and trailing all three #OneChicago repeats) and a 0.3 rating. Soul of a Nation did 1.5 mil/0.2.

FOX | Name That Tune (1.8 mil/0.4) and Special Forces: Whatever (1.7 mil/0.3) were both steady.

