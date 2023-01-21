Friday Ratings: Fire Country Draws Its Second-Largest Audience

In the latest TV ratings, there was a three-way tie for the Friday demo win, while two CBS dramas veritably tied for the night’s largest audience.

CBS | SWAT (with 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating) is again looking at its best audience since May 2019 but it dipped in the demo. Fire Country (5.9 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (5.91 mil/0.4, read recap) were steady in the demo, with the already-renewed former eyeing its second-largest audience to date.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) ticked down.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (2 mil/0.3) and Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.3) were steady.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us returned to 730K and a 0.1, followed by Magic With the Stars‘ 440K/0.1.

