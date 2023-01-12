Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer

Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. What's New on Netflix, Disney+ and More

Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Written and directed by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna, Your Place or Mine also stars Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Griffin Matthews (Dear White People) and fellow Crazy Ex vets Vella Lovell and Rachel Bloom.

Neither Witherspoon nor Kutcher are strangers to Netflix. Witherspoon recently served as an executive producer on Zoe Saldaña’s From Scratch, while Kutcher executive-produced and starred in the long-running sitcom The Ranch. He’ll next reprise his breakout role as Michael Kelso in the That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, premiering Thursday, Jan. 19.

Witherspoon is also keeping busy. In addition to Season 3 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show (release date TBA), the Oscar winner is set to headline Brosh McKenna’s Ted Lasso-esque comedy All Stars, which recently received a two-season, straight-to-series order at Prime Video.

Watch the trailer for Your Place or Mine above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding the rom-com to your Netflix watchlist.