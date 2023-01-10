Golden Globes Live Stream: Watch Official 2023 Red Carpet Pre-Show

Before the self-proclaimed “biggest party of the year” can begin, we must first get through the biggest carpet of the year.

Some of the most famous names in TV and movies will be walking the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet tonight, and TVLine’s sister publication Variety has partnered with the Globes for this year’s official pre-show.

Variety‘s Mark Malkin and Elizabeth Wagmeister will be speaking with this year’s nominees, beginning at 6:30/5:30c.

So, who are this year’s big nominees? Let’s start with TV: ABC’s Abbott Elementary is the most-nominated show this year with five nods, followed closely by Netflix’s The Crown and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Pam & Tommy, and HBO’s The White Lotus — all of which have four nominations.

Over on the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six, and Babylon and The Fabelmans with five.

Click here for an official breakdown of every Golden Globe nominee.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Golden Globes’ official red carpet live stream, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which shows, movies and stars are you rooting for tonight?