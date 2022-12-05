Kirstie Alley Remembered: Costars John Travolta, Kelsey Grammer and More Pay Tribute to Late Cheers Star

The tributes are pouring in from all across Hollywood after the news that Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71.

John Travolta, who costarred with Alley in three Look Who’s Talking movies, wrote on Instagram: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” He added a throwback picture of Alley, along with one of the two of them together.

Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier Crane alongside Alley’s Rebecca Howe on the NBC hit Cheers, told our sister site Variety: “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared with Alley on the Fox series Scream Queens, called Alley “a great comic foil” and “a beautiful mama bear in her very real life,” adding: “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection.” (Alley was an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.)

Kristin Chenoweth, who guest-starred in an episode of Alley’s TV Land comedy Kirstie, shared photos from that episode and added in a caption: “I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Alley’s death was announced by her children True and Lillie on Monday: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”