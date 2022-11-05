Friday Ratings: Lopez and Young Rock Improve NBC Slot; CBS Dramas Grow

In the latest TV show ratings, S.W.A.T., Fire Country and SmackDown tied for the Friday demo win, while Blue Bloods copped the night’s biggest audience. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez debuted to 2.5 million viewers, a 0.3 demo rating and an average TVLine reader grade of “C+”; read recap. Leading out of that, Young Rock opened Season 3 and christened its new night with series lows of 1.8 mil/0.2 (reader grade “B+”). Combined, the Friday sitcombo slightly improved on College Bowl‘s Season 2 averages (1.7 mil/0.2) in the hour.

CBS | S.W.A.T. (4.6 mil/0.4), Fire Country (5.4 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.3) all grew in audience from last week, though the latter two dipped in the demo (with Blue Bloods eyeing a series low).

FOX | Following a one-week benching by the World Series, SmackDown (2 mil/0.4) returned down a tick.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (814K/0.1) and Whose Line (633K/0.1) are both up quite sharply in audience — preemptions, anyone…?

