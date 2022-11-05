×

Friday Ratings: Lopez and Young Rock Improve NBC Slot; CBS Dramas Grow

Lopez vs. Lopez NBC
In the latest TV show ratings, S.W.A.T., Fire Country and SmackDown tied for the Friday demo win, while Blue Bloods copped the night’s biggest audience.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez debuted to 2.5 million viewers, a 0.3 demo rating and an average TVLine reader grade of “C+”; read recap. Leading out of that, Young Rock opened Season 3 and christened its new night with series lows of 1.8 mil/0.2 (reader grade “B+”). Combined, the Friday sitcombo slightly improved on College Bowl‘s Season 2 averages (1.7 mil/0.2) in the hour.

CBS | S.W.A.T. (4.6 mil/0.4), Fire Country (5.4 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.3) all grew in audience from last week, though the latter two dipped in the demo (with Blue Bloods eyeing a series low).

FOX | Following a one-week benching by the World Series, SmackDown (2 mil/0.4) returned down a tick.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (814K/0.1) and Whose Line (633K/0.1) are both up quite sharply in audience — preemptions, anyone…?

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.

