Where to Catch Up on Yellowstone Ahead of the Season 5 Premiere

Yellowstone kicks off Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere on Paramount Network. But if you’re fixin’ to stream past episodes/seasons in preparation, know that the modern-day Western streams not on Paramount+, but on NBCUniversal’s Peacock service — all because to a deal that was brokered back in 2020, well before CBS All Access became Paramount+.

The good news is that all four past seasons, totaling 39 episodes, can be found in one place, on Peacock.

How to Watch Yellowstone Seasons 1-4 on Peacock Streaming

Save for the series premiere (which can be streamed for free), Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 4 are only available to subscribers of the Peacock Premium tier, which costs $4.99 per month. Sign up now to gain access to Yellowstone and other exclusive Peacock content such as the TV series Vampire Academy, Girls5eva, One of Us Is Lying, the upcoming Pitch Perfect sequel series Bumper in Berlin and the Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air… the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives… films including the holiday charmer Love Actually, the Halloween Ends franchise finale, Idris Elba’s Beast, Minions: The Rise of Gru and the blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion… and full seasons of Modern Family, The Office, Two and a Half Men and Psych.

Peacock also is the new, exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, La Brea, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Peacock Premium Plus with no ads)



Currently, Peacock offers three subscription levels: a free, basic plan that will not allow you to watch Yellowstone beyond the series premiere episode; the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and is $4.99/month (sign up here); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here).

Watch the trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 below:

