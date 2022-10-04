Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?

Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports.

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces) writing the scripts. The series order is reportedly for 10 episodes.

Frasier may not have his family and friends by his side this time, though: The revival finds him moving to a new city, just as he did at the start of Frasier, and surrounded by a new cast of characters. Original cast members David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) are “not expected to be series regulars, but could make guest appearances,” per Deadline. (John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s dad Martin Crane, passed away in 2018.)

Grammer said in July that they were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode… and it looks pretty good,” teasing that Frasier “thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction — and he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

We’re now taking your calls: Will you tune in for a Frasier revival, even minus Niles, Daphne and Roz?