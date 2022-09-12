Emmys 2022: The White Lotus Wins for Best Limited Series

HBO’s The White Lotus was named Outstanding Limited Series at Monday’s Emmy Awards. Emmys: Complete Winners List

Mike White’s dark comedy beat a field that included Hulu’s Dopesick, Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Hulu’s The Dropout and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

The White Lotus also picked up Emmys for writing, directing, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge and Supporting Actor for Murray Bartlett.

In our Dream Emmy blurb for White Lotus, we wrote, “Set at a high-end Hawaiian resort catering to the ultra-wealthy, Mike White’s delectable HBO dramedy took delight in skewering the guests’ obnoxious level of privilege. But White didn’t just poke fun: He also dug deep, exposing the insecurities and anxieties of guests and staff alike and finding real insight in their petty problems. The ensemble was strong throughout, but Jennifer Coolidge absolutely stole the show with an instant-classic performance as hot-mess socialite Tanya McQuoid.”