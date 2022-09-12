Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Stars From Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and More as They Arrive

Television’s biggest night is almost upon us. But before we can get to this year’s Emmys ceremony, we must first navigate television’s biggest red carpet. Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC (8/7c) from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest names in TV are already gathering in pre-celebration.

All eyes will be on the casts of this year’s most-nominated shows, including Succession (25), Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17). We’re also looking out for the stars of fan-favorite hits like freshman comedy Abbott Elementary, which was recognized with seven nods this year. Not too shabby for its first time at the Emmys.

As always, this year’s winners will be announced by an impressive collection of A-list presenters, including Anthony Anderson, Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Gael García Bernal, RuPaul Charles, Kelly Clarkson, Ismael Cruz Córdova (a recent TVLine Performer of the Week Honorable Mention!), Rosario Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Taron Egerton, Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Regina Hall, Mariska Hargitay, Paul Walter Hauser, Freddie Highmore, Mindy Kaling, Jake Lacy, Juliette Lewis, Lizzo, Christopher Meloni, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Martin, Shemar Moore, B.J. Novak, Chris O’Donnell, Sarah Paulson, Shonda Rhimes, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Sofía Vergara, Kerry Washington, Chandra Wilson, Bowen Yang and Natalie Zea.

Check out our gallery of Emmy arrivals — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts. Who are you excited to see? And which shows and stars will you be rooting for?