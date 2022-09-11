TVLine Items: Elton John Farewell Livestream, Moon Girl Trailer and More

Saturday’s alright for fighting, but Sunday’s good for a concert livestream in the comfort of your own home.

Disney+ will livestream Elton John‘s Sunday, Nov. 20, performance of his final tour, the streaming service announced Saturday as part of its D23 Expo celebration. Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will mark nearly five decades from the performance that made John a household name.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 on Disney Channel (and shortly thereafter on Disney+). Watch a new trailer, featuring the voice of Alison Brie (Community, GLOW) as Aftershock:

* Tales of the Jedi, six original animated shorts set in the Star Wars universe, will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 26, on Disney+. Watch a trailer below:

RELATED STORIES She-Hulk Director: Madisynn/Wong Bonus Scene Didn't Exist in the Script

She-Hulk Director: Madisynn/Wong Bonus Scene Didn't Exist in the Script Loki Season 2 Adds Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once

* Olivia Scott Welch (Panic) has joined AMC’s Straight Man, our sister site Deadline reports. She will play Julie, daughter of Hank (Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk) and Lily (The Killing‘s Mireille Enos).

* Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) will voice the lead character of Coach Dan in Win or Lose, a longform Pixar series on Disney+. The show, which will air in 2023, will follow a middle-school softball team as it approaches its championship game.

* Disney+ has announced three unscripted specials streaming this holiday season: Best in Snow, an action-packed winter competition event hosted by Titus Burgess; Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, following the a cappella group as they work to find inspiration for their annual holiday album; and The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a hip hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet from Run-D.M.C.’s Rev Run set in New York City. Release dates will be announced at a later time

* The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 will premiere in February 2023 (exact date TBA) on Disney+. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?