Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

The rich get richer… and the supporting actors of Succession are very rich indeed.

Male cast members from HBO’s corporate drama have claimed three of the eight slots in contention for this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, each earning their second career nod: Matthew Macfadyen, as Shiv’s once pitiful, now powerful husband Tom; Kieran Culkin, as self-admitted “slime puppy” Roman Roy; and Nicholas Braun, as the gangly and goofy Cousin Greg. (For the record: Last year’s winner in this category, The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies, is ineligible since the Netflix drama is between seasons.)

But they’re not the only costars in the mix. Apple TV+’s dystopian sci-fi drama Severance has a pair of veteran actors in the running: John Turturro, as loyal company man Irving (he won an Emmy in 2004 for a guest spot on Monk); and Christopher Walken, as Irving’s secret office boo Burt. Plus, Netflix’s ultra-violent Squid Game is submitting two first-time contestants: Park Hae-soo, as Cho Sang-woo; and Oh Young-soo, as Oh Il-nam. Rounding out the field is Billy Crudup, who won the Emmy in 2020 for his work as oily network executive Cory Ellison on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

So should a Succession star clutch their first Emmy? Or should voters spread the wealth a little? Tell us what you think: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

